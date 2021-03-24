AIOU, Palestinian varsities join hands to promote Arabic in Pakistan

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Palestinian universities will undertake joint initiatives for promotion of Arabic language in Pakistan.

This was decided in a meeting between Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum and Palestinian Ambassador Dr Ahmad Rabaie, who called on the former the other day.

They emphasised on the need of mutual collaboration between Palestinian universities and AIOU, especially the department of Arabic and Islamic Studies. Dr Qayyum assured the Palestinian ambassador of AIOU’s maximum cooperation. He proposed that Palestinian academia and students may visit AIOU.

He said on this occasion that AIOU’s Learning Management System (LMS) is a unique facility of its own kind and Palestinian universities may adopt it to strengthen their online education system.

Dr Rabaie proposed to send Palestinian universities’ academia and students to AIOU for undertaking specialized courses in different subject areas. It was mutually agreed upon that an MoU would be signed between Palestinian Embassy and AIOU in near future in this regard. He, also, invited Dr Qayyum to visit Palestinian universities.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Mohiuddin Hashmi and Dr Sami Ullah Zuberi, in-charge Department of Arabic, were also present during the meeting. They highly appreciated the proposal of Arabic faculty exchange programme.

It was, unanimously decided to offer AIOU’s programme of ‘Tadreeb Ul Mualmin’ via online mode internationally so that Arabic scholars and academia around the globe can be benefited.