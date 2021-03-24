Punjab proposes 23 road projects for PSDP

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 23 development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs172,514.599 million and proposed these to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for inclusion in the upcoming budget.

These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year (2020-21) presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, senior chief (Coordination), assistant chief coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: dualization of Vehari–Abdul Hakim Road (72.58km) at the cost of Rs10,634.461 million; dualization of road from Karam Dad Qureshi (N-70) to Layyah (147-km) at the cost of Rs28,576.490 million; dualization of 61-km section of Lahore-Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali Road at the cost of Rs10,863.294 million; dualization of road from Sial Morr Interchange (M-2) to district boundary Sargodha (89.79km) at the cost of Rs19,984.143 million; and other nineteen roads schemes.