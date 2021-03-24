10 Sindh MPAs vaccinated against Covid-19

A team of Sindh Health Department on Wednesday administered Covid-19 vaccine to 10 members of Sindh Assembly above 60 years of age. A team of the provincial health department visited the assembly premises to vaccinate the legislators above 60 years of age. The health department’s team has been given a place in Sindh Assembly building to inoculate the members. The team members issuing a proforma to the assembly members above 60 years of age. A team of doctors conducting medical tests of the members who filled the forms and intending to get vaccine shots. The team administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 10 members of the provincial legislature above 60 years of age. The Sindh government has recently launched the 24 hours Covid-19 vaccination facility in Dow University of Health Science (DUHS) Ojha Campus in Karachi. The vaccination service was launched to facilitate senior citizens and those aged above 60 years. The DUHS Ojha spokesperson said in a statement that the citizens should register themselves for the vaccination at 1166.













