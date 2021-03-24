Students from Punjab not to be promoted to next class without exams: Musarrat Cheema

On Wednesday, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that students in schools across the province would not be promoted without taking examinations.

Talking to a private media firm, she said that exams might be delayed for a while but would be held.

Schools will be open in areas where the ratio of coronavirus cases is low, she added.

Cheema said the coronavirus positivity rate in Punjab is 9.5%, which is an alarming sign.

The provincial government is strictly following the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for containing the disease, Cheema said.

“Wedding halls, restaurants and offices are closed, whereas, indoor activities have also been restricted,” she added.

The third wave of coronavirus is more lethal than the previous ones, she said.