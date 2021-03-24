Zardari, Fazlur Rehman agree to resolve all issues together

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed on Wednesday to resolve all issues together.

Zardari and Fazl had a telephone conversation in which the two leaders discussed the political situation in Pakistan, say sources.

The sources said Fazl said all parties of the PDM should respect joint decisions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman reportedly said the seat of the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ in the Senate belongs to the PML-N.

