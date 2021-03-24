Cottage business housing concept to be introduced in Punjab: CM

President Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kh. Jalaluddin Roomi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the promotion of the industrial sector in DG Khan and other parts of south Punjab. He also briefed the CM about the establishment of almonries in Koh-e-Suleman areas adjoining the province of Baluchistan.

Talking on the occasion, the CM disclosed to introduce the cottage business housing concept to provide the facility of work and lodge in the province. This will accord self-employment, as well as the living facility, to the working women, he added. Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Azam Business Park was being developed as a model special economic zone. The provision of necessary facilities, including electricity and water, will be completed soon as MoU has also been signed for the construction of interchange to approach the motorway, he added.

The CM affirmed that an underground power supply and combine treatment plant will be installed in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park along with the establishment of the industrial zone in Muzaffargarh through a public-private partnership mode. He accentuated to fully utilize the industrial potential of south Punjab and assured to build industrial zones in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur on a fast-track basis. The government is attempting to develop backward areas by promoting trade and industry as it will create more job opportunities, he continued. The chief minister iterated that special attention has been paid to establish industries for developing undeveloped areas and assured to provide necessary facilities to the business community as it plays an important role in jobs’ generation.

Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction that the scope of almonries was being expanded to far-flung areas to fulfil the vision of PM Imran Khan. The establishment of the facility of almonries is a step towards a welfare State and the cooperation of the business community is praiseworthy in this regard, he added.