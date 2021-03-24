Sindh directs coal mining firms to get their miners registered

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh at the office of the Energy Department to review measures for the safety and welfare of miners working in Sindh.

Briefing the Sindh Energy Minister in the meeting, it was informed that a total of 285 companies are operating in the Coal Mine Development Sector of Sindh out of which 195 companies have been given Coal Exploration Licenses. While 90 companies have obtained Coal Mining Permits.

During the briefing, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Provincial Minister for Energy, strongly directed that all coal mining companies in Sindh should be required to register their miners and no further time should be wasted in this regard. In his instructions, he said that the leases and permits of the companies which were negligent in the registration of their workers should be cancelled and legal action should be taken against them. He said that Mining is a very tough sector and we have to help our poor miners in every possible way and ensure that the miners get all the benefits of the labor laws.

The meeting decided that Labor Department officials, Vice Commissioner SESSI, Director General Coal Mines, representatives of Coal Mines Association of Jamshoro District and Mine Owners will set up a joint camp in Lakhra before the month of Ramadan. Register miners and let miners know that they are entitled to the benefits of labor laws through registration.