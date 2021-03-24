Pakistan’s initiative against hunger to uplift low-income families, boost social protection

Aftab Khan, 46, has been selling mobile phone accessories near a bus stand in Rawalpindi city for almost a decade. Originally from Pakistan’s northwest Swabi district, Khan said he makes some 1,000-1,200 rupees a day and sends most of the earnings back to his six-member family in Swabi. “I would hardly make ends meet with this amount, but the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country last year has made situation even worse as I could not earn enough money to support my family,” he said.

Under such circumstance, Khan said he had been struggling to afford quality food for himself as he would send major chunk of the income to his family. Thanks to the recently launched hunger-free initiative, he can now have freshly-cooked and free-of-cost food. “I used to spend around 300 rupees on food per day, but recently I am getting free food from food trucks roaming in the city. I feel elated that by the end of this month I would be able to send back more money,” he said.

The Pakistani government has recently kicked off a “no one goes to sleep hungry” initiative under the Ehsaas program, a major poverty alleviation initiative of the incumbent government benefiting millions of poor across the country.

The needy individuals will be able to feed themselves twice a day at various points including near hospitals, bus stations and public places, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said, adding that the program has initially been started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and would be scaled up soon to other areas of the country.

Private donors would also be able to contribute towards the poor-centric program, and the government has set up a donor coordination group within the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division of Pakistan to engage with the benefactors to make it more financially stable, Nishtar told Xinhua.

Lauding the all-out efforts made by the government for the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of the society, Talat Anwar, a renowned economist and former advisor on macroeconomic policy at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said that the program will bring a positive change to the people of Pakistan as it is in line with the global model for reducing poverty.

“For vulnerable communities, setbacks like the COVID-19 pandemic has brought incredible difficulties in the form of job loss, rising prices, disruptions in supply chains, loss of remittances, education and health services.” Taking care of the vulnerable groups is the primary responsibility and obligation of the governments towards the achievement of optimal social protection and minimum social exclusion, the economist told Xinhua.

In a conversation with Xinhua, Bashir Farooqui, chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust, Pakistan’s largest non-governmental organization working for the welfare of poor and destitute, said that in compliance and realization of its responsibility towards the common people, the Pakistani government has been working strenuously for their welfare and well-being.

“Poor people are now feeling owned by the state as they have been given due care by the state,” he said.

Farooqui was of the view that providing shelter and food has greatly lessened the burden of the poor but he also stressed the government should take a leap forward to make their lives even better by imparting education and required skills so they can make their own way in the society.

SAARC Chamber:

President SAARC chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday hailed goodwill gesture of Pakistan for offering 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutions which will further cement bilateral ties along with strengthening trade economic cooperation between two countries.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Pir Saddam Hussain Shah, Muhammad Hussain Dohla, Noor Shah, Ali Zaman and Akram Shah here he said it’s good omen that during recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, both countries reiterated the importance of strengthening economic relations in key areas of mutual interest and diversifying trade and investment of two countries.

He said that it was historic breakthrough that both sides underlined the vital importance of realizing the goal of achieving $1 billion bilateral trade target and also agreed to work together closely towards broadening and deepening of Pak-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement.

He said that MoU on cooperation between Boards of Investment of two countries will accelerate the economic activities and boost bilateral cooperation.

Iftikhar Ali Malik who remained actively associated with SAARC Chamber for the last three decades having deep insight said that the current trade between both countries is not entirely encouraging, but both countries have markets for each other’s primary products.

SAARC Chamber Chief observed that Pakistan is an important market for tea products, which also happens to be a top Sri Lankan export item, and Pakistan is also a significant importer of copra and rubber, both items are important Sri Lankan exports. app