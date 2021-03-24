Asad directs allocation of additional PSDP funds for fast-moving projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 to fast-moving projects to facilitate their early completion. “For this purpose the Planning Division should encourage and facilitate re-appropriations to and from different projects,” he said while chairing a meeting to review the PSDP 2020-21. The minister was briefed on the mid-year review of the PSDP projects, carried out by the Planning Commission. The meeting was informed that the PSDP projects of all the ministries/divisions were discussed in detail during the review exercise. Their progress reports and work plans for the remainder of the financial year were also reviewed. Asad Umar directed the Planning Commission to work with the ministries to ensure that they fully utilize their funds. The minister also directed that the provincial governments should be asked to expedite the finalization of healthcare upgrade schemes so that the available financial resources embarked under the COVID-19 programme could be transferred to them.













