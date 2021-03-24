APBF to launch ‘Hungary-Pakistan Trade & Economic Window’ on Thursday

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) Tuesday announced to launch the ‘Hungary-Pakistan Trade & Economic Window’ (HPTEW) in collaboration with the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) on 25th March 2021 (Thursday). Pakistan Finance Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will jointly conduct the virtual ribbon cutting of the #HPTEW launching ceremony. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Hungary Dr. Muhemmed Aejaz and Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazekas will also attend the online session where B2B meetings of both Pakistan and Hungarian business community will also be arranged by the APBF. APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, as the importance of virtual communication has increased manifold, the launch of ‘Hungary-Pakistan Trade & Economic Window’-#HPTEW on ‘www.apbf.com.pk’ will promote two-way trade links and strengthen understanding between Pakistan and Hungary.













