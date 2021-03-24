Krystle recalls her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming thriller ‘Chehre’ has been the buzz maker for quite some time now.

Produced by Anand Pandit, the mystery thriller has successfully grabbed the attention of the audience with an intriguing trailer which was launched recently.

Helmed by Rumy Jafry, ‘Chehre’ stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented Emraan Hashmi in a mystery outing that will lead the audience through a puzzling path stacked with mystery, anticipation, truth, allegations, defense and struggle.

The film is power-packed with twists and turns which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout.

Television actress Krystle D’Souza has also bagged her first film is all set to showcase her talent on the big screen in ‘Chehre’.

Recalling the moment she met Mr Bachchan for the first time on the set, the actress said, “I can never forget that day, it feels like just yesterday. I went up to him and introduced myself and he introduced himself back and I said of course I know!!! He was so warm and welcoming and so jovial at the same time. We did a few line rehearsals and went straight into the take while my mom stood in a corner teary-eyed!”

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, ‘Chehre’ also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on April 9, 2021.