Riz Ahmed’s family had the most desi reaction to his historic Oscar nod

British actor Riz Ahmed’s family reacted to his historic Oscar nod in the most desi fashion ever. Turning to his Twitter, The Reluctant Fundamentalist star revealed that his cousin was unaware of what the Oscars were and was unable to understand why his nomination was such a big deal.

“My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were. ‘Why all the gas? I won best client engagement award for the financial quarter’,” Ahmed wrote.

“Other cousin steps in ‘Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.’ Thanks, boss,” he added.

For the unversed, Ahmed bagged the nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal, making him the first Muslim and Pakistani actor to get the nod in the category.