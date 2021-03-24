Amna Ilyas tests positive for coronavirus

Model Amna is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” said Amna. “I urge everyone who was around me and in close proximity during the past week to get tested.” Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi made headlines after testing positive. The news was confirmed by his aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan and PTI Senator Faisal Javed. Imran had a mild cough and fever and didn’t show any severe symptoms. Soon after, social media streamed with wishes for the premier’s speedy recovery, including from celebrities, who requested the public to take coronavirus seriously. Actor Mehwish Hayat said Imran contracting the virus proves that nobody is immune to it and that the “pandemic is far from over”.













