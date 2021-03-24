Kareena resumes work post-delivery of second baby

The B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work after delivery of her second baby boy.

Bebo was spotted in a summer midi with a wrap on the waist, looking all prim and proper.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped on her way from the shooting area and to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 scare asked the paps to move back. The video has been shared by famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. Take a look here:

Bebo will be seen on the celebrity cooking show for Discovery+ channel, reportedly and shot for the same recently.

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages.

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.