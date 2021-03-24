US to further strengthen partnership with Pakistan: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday underscored that Washington will further strengthen partnership with Pakistan.

In a letter written to his Pakistani counterpart, Biden felicitated President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day, saying that his administration looks forward to strengthening partnership with the country in the year ahead. “Pakistan has long been a close partner of the United States, and it is my great honour to congratulate you and the Pakistani people on your National Day this March 23,” Biden wrote in the letter addressed to President Alvi.

The US president said the partnership between the United States and Pakistan is rooted in shared goals for regional peace and prosperity. “Through our partnerships, we will continue to address common challenges, particularly in regard to our efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and addressing climate change,” he said. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the year ahead,” he added.

The US president also extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.