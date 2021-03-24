Diplomat foresees greater Pak-UAE cooperation in multiple areas

Pakistan’s Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afzaal Mahmood has said that he foresees a greater potential for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in the areas of food processing, fashion, higher education, medicine, petrochemicals, IT, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Afzaal Mahmood said this in an interview with a UAE news outlet published on Tuesday. He said that the UAE remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the MENA region and trade between the two countries reached $7.5 billion during the financial year 2019-20.

He maintained that imports from the UAE comprise oil and oil-based products, while Pakistan mainly exports food and textile products. There is ample potential for cooperation in various areas including processed food, textiles, building materials, auto parts and surgical goods, he added.

Afzaal Mahmood said that Pakistan and UAE relations are multifaceted and marked by mutual trust and cooperation in various fields, including politics, the economy, culture and defence. The presence of about 1.6 million Pakistanis in the UAE is also a manifestation of the people-oriented relationship between the two countries, he added.

He said, “Frequent high-level visits and close leadership-level contacts in recent years have been instrumental in strengthening our close and cordial brotherly ties. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to the UAE in December last year was a follow-up of recent high-level contacts. I am confident that our bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger to the mutual benefit of both nations.”

Responding to a question about steps taken to connect with the Pakistani community in the UAE during the pandemic, Mahmood said that service of the community remains a top priority for him. “I strongly believe that accessibility is essential to support Pakistani nationals in this friendly country. I have advised my team members to remain accessible to the community and resolve their issues on a priority basis. We act as a bridge between the UAE government and our community. My focus would be on exploring more job opportunities for Pakistani workers,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to mark the 81st Pakistan Day on Tuesday, Afzaal Mahmood said that the Pakistan government recognises with deepest gratitude the contribution made by the overseas Pakistanis toward the progress of their country.

“The government of Pakistan is also fast tracking socio-economic development to ensure well being of our people,” he added.

Ambassador Mahmood hoisted the flag in the presence of embassy staff and diplomats, and especially thanked the UAE leadership for standing by his country in difficult times and contributing to its development.

He said that the diplomatic team at the Embassy is ready to work closely with the community to promote their country’s interests. Meanwhile, Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali unfurled his country’s flag at a separate ceremony at the Consulate in Dubai.