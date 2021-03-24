K-Electric inaugurates the first substation under PKR 9.5 mn rain-mitigation investment

As part of continued efforts to strengthen network reliability and add rain mitigation measures to critical power infrastructure, K-Electric (KE) on Thursday inaugurated its first elevated substation. This substation elevation, rebuilt in the Merchant Flats area of Clifton, was done in line with the power utility’s broader plan to reduce the risk of damage to critical power infrastructure from waterlogging in KE’s low-lying service areas. The inauguration ceremony was chaired by the Cantonment Executive Officer of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) – Muhammad Saleem Hassan Wattoo. Others in attendance were CBC’s Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer – Dr. Rizwan Chaudhry and Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) of KE, Amer Zia. Various other KE officials were also present at the occasion.

The elevation of this substation is part of an additional PKR 9.5 billion investment announced by the KE Board of Directors, following record monsoons the previous year that caused unprecedented damage to Karachi’s power network, with low-lying areas especially impacted. Under this rain mitigation plan, identified substations and associated infrastructure will undergo a series of elevation initiatives, equipment upgradations, aerial bundled cables installations. KE will also be supplying its substations with de-watering equipment to keep excess water away from sensitive electrical equipment which would endanger lives and property. These efforts will also help to augment the dewatering efforts of the civic agencies, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

After a detailed briefing, CEO, CBC – Saleem Hassan Wattoo commented; “It is heartening to observe KE’s commitment and the progress made thus far. It is a resourceful initiative for keeping Karachi energised and safe during heavy torrential rains. My teams and I at CBC pledge to offer our complete support to KE to ensure the success of this project. We will also offer every collaborative support required to ensure timely completion of associated works across the targeted areas.”