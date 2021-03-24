PRCS celebrates Pakistan Day

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) held a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day here at the National Headquarters.

Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, IFRC Head of Delegation Peter (Piwi) Ophoff, Turkish Red Cresecnt Head of Delegation Ibraheem Carlos, program officers and a large number of volunteers were present on the occasion. The ceremony began with the recitation from the Holy Quran. National anthem was also played on the occasion while special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity, safety and integrity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar ul Haq said the nation is celebrating Pakistan Day at a difficult time due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said the government has taken effective measures to tackle the pandemic during the last over one year, however there is still a long way to go in this fight. He said the PRCS has rendered remarkable services in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, adding that not only a nationwide awareness campaign was launched but all-out support to the government was also extended in screening and quarantine operations across country. Abrar ul Haq said while efforts to contain the pandemic continue, people need to implement all precautionary measures in true letter and spirit. He also stressed the need for people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest as per schedule announced by the government.

Abrar ul Haq called upon the youth to come forward and donate blood to save lives of those in need amid pandemic. He said as the blood donations have been severely affected due to Covid-19, a number of patients are at risk of being denied the lifesaving transfusions. He said the PRCS has organized a number of donation camps in the recent months to help those in critical need of blood.

Regarding Pakistan Day, the PRCS chairman said it is the day of renewal of pledge to implement the Pakistan Resolution as well as remembering those who sacrificed their lives for creation of Pakistan on the global map. “As we are blessed with a motherland now, all patriotic Pakistanis should spare no effort for its progress and prosperity,” he maintained.