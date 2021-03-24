Pakistan Day: Rallies held across Larkana

Various political parties, district administrations, social welfare, religious, businessmen, students, police and citizens’ organisations staged Pakistan Day rallies separately throughout the district here on Tuesday. The participants held large banners in their hands and chanted Pakistan Zindabad among other slogans.

Prof. K. Das, Principal, Chandka Medical College, hoisted the Pakistan flag in the college premises before taking out a large rally to mark the day, while citizens of Naundero accompanied by municipal committee employees also took out a large rally in Naundero to commemorate the day.

The district administration rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Sonia Kaleem which marched from Government Pilot Boys Higher Secondary School to Jinnah Bagh after through various roads.

Addressing the participants, their leaders recalled the day of the independence, and noted that it was Maulvi Fazal-ul Haq who presented the Pakistan Resolution at Manto Park in Lahore on this day in 1940, after fundamental rights were denied to Muslims.