Action against SOPs violators

The district administration sealed four more schools, 24 shopping malls, nine wedding halls and three restaurants for violating Corona SOPs and a total of 514 places were sealed. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that Assistant Commissioners were active in ensuring implementation of Corona SOPs and as many as 50 private schools, 352 shopping malls, 80 restaurants and 32 wedding halls were sealed in last 8 days. He said that the implementation of SOPs was being checked and zero-tolerance policy was being adopted on violations. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to adopt the precautionary measures regarding corona and use face masks while going out. He cleared that the next fine would be imposed on those who were present at public places without face masks.













