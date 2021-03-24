PPP MPA passes away

Basheer Ahmed Halepoto, the PPP MPA from Matli Badin district passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday after a protracted illness. He was 71. Mr Halepoto, the vetretarm politician from Badin district, entered into the policies in late 1970s and was elected as the member of Nation Assembly for three times. He was also elected twice as the member of Sindh Assembly twice from PS 70 Matli on the ticket of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Mr Halepto remained unbeatable through his political career and was also elected as the chairman of district council Badin in 1980s.

Mr Halepoto, who was fond of horse riding and organizing the cultural festivals, was also called the classical feudal lord after late Shahnawaz Junejo for his lofty principles, resolving the feuds among the clans and communities in Sindh and beyond and for his stainless political career. The funeral prayers of Halepoto were performed in Falkara town. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mohammad Ismail Rahu, Pir Noorullah Quraishi, Taj Mohammad Mallah and other lawmakers, PPP leaders, workers and supporters of Mr Halepoto attended the final rituals of Mr Halepoto, Syed Murad Ali Shah soon after the funeral rituals talking to media persons termed the death of the PPP MPA as an irreparable loss both for the party and for the people of Badin district. ” The vacuum which has been created with the death of Basheer Ahmed Halepoto will hardly be filled in the times to come” he added and offered his deepest condolences with his family members. Murad Shah said that he himself was very shocked to hear about his death. Ismail Rahu and Pir Noorullah and others also expressed their deep grief over the demise of their party fellow and friend.