Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington DC holds Pakistan Day event

Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC held a virtual event earlier this week to mark the National Day of Pakistan. Derek Chollet, Counsellor US Department of State and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State, was the Guest of Honour at the event. Senator Chris Van Hollen [D- MD], Rep. Sheila Jackson [D-TX], Rep. Tom Souzzi [D-NY] and Rep. Jim Banks [R-IN] participated in the event though video messages. Officials from the State Department and members of the Pakistani American community also joined the event.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan highlighted the significance of the National Day in reaffirming the commitments to the ideals and vision of the country’s founding fathers. He said that the new and transformed Pakistan was focused on economic security, with a foreign policy geared to deliver peace and security for its people. Pakistan’s geographical location, demographic dividend, democratic orientation, rich human and natural resources and improved security situation enabled it to become an economic and transit hub and melting pot of global interest.

Terming peace in Afghanistan as an important convergence between the US and Pakistan, the ambassador emphasised on working together to facilitate the peace process for achieving an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement. He also highlighted Pakistan’s peaceful overtures towards India and said that the onus was now on India to demonstrate seriousness in pursuing peace in the region and create an enabling environment for meaningful dialogue on all outstanding issues including the core dispute of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on Pakistan-US relations, Ambassador Khan said that Pakistan looked forward to building a stand-alone, broad-based and enduring partnership with the new administration. He said that the relationship drew strength from key enablers including strong people-to-people ties, mutually beneficial businesses and economic linkages, shared values and principles and common interest in promoting peace and stability in the region. He stressed on further enhancing trade and business ties by building business to business linkages between the two countries. The ambassador also praised the role of Pakistani-American diaspora and their valuable contributions towards providing a solid foundation for a strong Pakistan-US partnership.

Derek Chollet, Counsellor US Department of State and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State, extended felicitations on behalf of the Secretary of State and the American people on the National Day of Pakistan. He said that the US government looked forward to close cooperation with Pakistan to address common challenges, including ending the long conflict in Afghanistan, defeating the scourge of terrorism; combating the COVID-19 pandemic; addressing climate change; and deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.