SOP Violations: ICT admin launches crackdown

A major crackdown has been launched by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in different areas of the capital against COVID-19 guidelines’ violations, overcharging by shopkeepers and some other violations during commercial activities.

The authorities stepped up action after a large number of public complaints were lodged on Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), a government complaints forum for citizens.

As per available details, the administration, after receiving citizens’ complaints mostly via PMDU and media including social media, launched a crackdown against violators.

The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of concerned constituencies visited many markets, marquees, restaurants, milk shops, mosques and examined the Covid-19 SOPs implementation and fined those who were not following the guidelines, while some of them were served warning notices.

The ACs also examined the hygienic atmosphere at restaurants and milk shops. Besides this, they also imposed penalties on the traders who are overcharging against the government’ set rates and using the prohibited plastic bags at their respective shops.

According to the details obtained from the ICT office by Daily Times, in the last couple of days, over 600 shops in different areas have been sealed over aforementioned violations, while several other food restaurants have also been sealed over provision of non-hygienic food, maintenance of clean environment and violation of Covid SOPs.

The ICT’s teams inspected over 60 schools as well but almost all of them were found closed as all educational institutions in the city were closed down till March 28 in a bid to control the spread of virus. Only a few educational institutions were open, since they were permitted to keep their operations running owing to ongoing examinations of some classes.

According to ICT’s report, out of 306 inspected restaurants 22 have been completely sealed down over violation of COVID-19 SOPs, while some were fined Rs.6,100 each. Similarly, the administration teams also inspected 52 wedding halls and marquees in which a fine of Rs. 55,000 was imposed against SOPs violations.

Besides this, over 200 shops were sealed in different constituencies over such violations in one day and thousands of rupees imposed on them as fine. Likewise, out of 40 checked vehicles at different bus stops, the officials observed 28 vehicles owners were violating the rules. According to the ICT administration, 5 people have been arrested in this regard.

Apart from SOPs violations, the city administration conducted over 100 inspections of different localities to examine use of unauthorized use of plastic bags and illegal price hike. Three shops were sealed in this regard while Rs.1400 fine was imposed with arrest of two people involved in such gross violations.

The AC Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik closed down the PWD Market and Bahria civic centre during his team visit of the area.

The AC Secretariat Mian Aneel Saeed conducted a market survey in which, he claimed, he has checked commodities prices, Covid-19 SOPs implementation, banned use of plastic bags, hygiene and cleanliness of shops, restaurants, nan centres and bakeries. He said that some of them failed to comply with the prescribed guidelines of the government due to which they have been fined and warned with directions to follow laws/rules in future. He also sealed some marquees in the area of Bhara Kahu and Bari Imam.

The AC Industrial Area Awaid Bhatti visited the marquees in the jurisdiction. He said that those found in violation of the Covid SOPs during the course of inspection were fined and affidavits for future compliance were taken from such violators. He said that protection of the citizens is our big responsibility “we are doing our best to provide the best safety environment to the public”, he reaffirmed adding that the people should cooperate with the government in this crucial time of pandemic.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner ICT Hamza Shafqaat, who himself is in quarantine due to his positive corona report, told Daily Times that the purpose of the taken action was not to hurt or damage the reputation of commercial entities. “It meant public safety,” he recalled, adding that the ICT has all records and served challans to violators.