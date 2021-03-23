LDA takes action against Iqbal Garden

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has ordered a legal action against a housing society named Iqbal Garden, as it is being developed on the green land.

The action has been initiated by the legal branch of LDA as Director Law has written a letter to Director Metropolitan Planning of LDA in this regard.

The LDA decided to issue an advertisement against Iqbal Garden, while also launching a criminal case against the housing scheme for illegally developing a society on green land. Moreover, the LDA also ordered the private housing scheme branch to demolish Iqbal Garden located at Kala Shah Kaku seeking all the records till 25th of March. It is pertinent to mention here that the administration of Iqbal Garden including Malik Javaid Dastageer, Sheikh Khalid Nazeer and Abdullah were doing publicity of their housing scheme through the media by using fake letters of LDA. The publicity of the housing scheme was being done in violation of the PEMRA rules as it has already directed the TV channels not to do the publicity of illegal housing schemes. As per the notification issued by Director General Media and PR of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, a ban was imposed on airing of advertisement of unapproved and illegal housing schemes. The PEMRA has clearly mentioned that the airing of advertisements of all those housing schemes and projects which are prohibited and that do not have NOCs or approval from the concerned departments and authorities will not be allowed.

PEMRA has barred the TV channels from promoting such housing schemes. It is also worth mentioning that the Iqbal Garden management managed to market the housing scheme in connivance with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).