Another minor girl allegedly raped & killed

Protesters on Tuesday blocked a main road in Rawalpindi and attempted to barge into the Civil Lines police station following the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl late on Monday night.

The incident took place in the Jhanda Chichi area of the city where the girl went missing after she left her home to buy something from a nearby shop. Her body was later found from under the bed of a family’s neighbour.

The police detained a suspect, identified as Babar Masih, following the incident and moved him to the Civil Lines police station, where the protesters gathered asking the officers to hand over the alleged culprit, saying they would hang him publicly. A scuffle was witnessed at the police station with heavy contingents of the law enforcement agency barring the protesters from entering the premises. Moreover, elite force commandos were also deputed on the site to beef up the security. The crowd dispersed after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Chaudhry Adnan and SSP (operations) reached the scene and assured the protesters of delivering justice and producing the suspect in the court with concrete evidence. The police said that as per initial investigation, the minor was sexually assaulted before being killed.However, they added that that the post-mortem report could ascertain the suspicion and the cause of death. They added that the suspect, Babar Masih, is being interrogated, adding that his DNA sample will also be sent for a test.

Earlier on Sunday last, a nine-year-old girl was raped by two men in Gujranwala. According to police, two men after taking the girl to the house located in Shahzada Colony in Gujranwala allegedly raped her. Later, on the complaint of relatives of the victim girl, the police arrested the accused namely Faizan and Ali Naveed.

Last week, a 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Okara, a district of Punjab. The rape victim girl said she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men who recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s village of 91-R. According to the police, a case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim.