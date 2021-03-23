Govt bringing the powerful under rule of law: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said with the present government bringing the powerful under rule of law and setting up a welfare state through its programmes of Ehsaas, Panagahs and health cards, Pakistan was back on track to realise the ideal of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “81 years ago today our Quaid gave us the dream for Pakistan as envisioned by the great philosopher and poet Iqbal & based on these Riyasat-i-Madina principles. So far we have been unable to achieve our great potential because we lost sight of our Quaid’s vision,” Imran Khan said in a series of tweets posted on his social media account. He, however, added, “Today Pakistan is back on track to realise that ideal by bringing the powerful under rule of law & setting up a welfare state with our progs of Ehsaas, Panagahs & health cards.” The prime minister said 15 centuries ago Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) set up the first welfare state in Madina, based on rule of law, meritocracy, compassion and tolerance; and where quest for knowledge was made a sacred duty. In a couple of decades, the Muslims became the greatest civilisation for next few centuries, he added. The prime minister, however, remarked that when the Muslims moved away from those guiding principles, their civilisation decayed and declined.

The 81st Pakistan Day was celebrated across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm despite the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the eradication of Covid-19. The nation renewed its pledge to work with dedication and professional commitment besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of the Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices.

The nation paid tributes to leaders of the Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet, Dr Allama Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan. In a prestigious change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force assumed ceremonial guard duties with a traditional spirit. In Karachi and Lahore respectively, officials, parliamentarians and people from all walks of life thronged their tombs.

The national flag was hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings which were decorated with colourful lights and buntings to mark the day. The youth decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes while residents decorated their houses, bazaars and markets to express their love for the country. Meanwhile, restrictions on public gatherings due to coronavirus pandemic have provided a new avenue to highlight the sentiments of patriotism among Pakistanis who expressed their love for the country and its founding leaders, as a buzz was created on social media including Facebook and WhatsApp with frequent sharing of posts related to Pakistan Day, Quaid-e-Azam, other freedom movement leaders and the armed forces.

Pakistani flags were hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the occupied territory, greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day on Tuesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistani flags and posters were hoisted to celebrate 23 March, the Pakistan Day, in the occupied territory. The posters carried pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyet Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League. Political experts say the posters are a message to India that it cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through its military occupation and brutalities. They said that the posters have well explained the Kashmiris’ demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.