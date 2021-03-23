UN honours PIA steward for showing gender sensitivity on-board

The United Nations Women Pakistan has honoured a crew member of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Touheed Daudpota, for showing “gender sensitivity” during a flight. “Mr Touheed Daudpota, crew of #PIA, whose photos of soothing a baby went viral, was declared by UN Women Pakistan the #HeforShe champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect and care to a women passenger, upholding long traditions of great people to fly with,” tweeted PIA along with a video of the crew member receiving the award. Last week, a photo of a PIA steward calming an agitated baby during a flight went viral on the internet. The national flag carrier has been in the news in the recent past mostly for all the wrong reasons, ranging from financial woes to mismanagement and fake pilot licenses. However, a few days ago, singer Fakhr-e-Alam shared a picture that renewed Pakistanis’ hopes in the revival of the once great airline. Alam shared a photo of the head purser on an Islamabad-Karachi flight cradling a baby in his arms.













