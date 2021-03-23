Denmark plans further reopening reliant on corona ‘passport’

Denmark has agreed to further ease COVID-19 curbs next month by letting hairdressers, spas and other services reopen, while restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to follow suit in May, contingent on the use of coronavirus “passports”. Denmark has gradually reopened as infection rates have dropped following wide lockdown measures introduced in December to curb a more contagious variant. “With few exceptions, the Danish society is open once everyone over the age of 50 has been offered a vaccine,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. Denmark expects people over 50 to have been fully vaccinated by the end of May. Last week, just over 600,000 Danes had received their first jab. Starting on April 6, more students can resume classes while some service professions such as hairdressers and tattoo parlours can reopen, according to the plan agreed with parliament late on Monday.













