Something to ponder, Maryam

It’s time to relive Maryam Nawaz’s NAB adventure. Following last year’s plotline, she has decided to once again turn her appearance before the accountability watchdog into a steamy affair. Like always, a rally of supporters has been made available to make an onslaught upon any institution, as commanded by their numero uno. What might go down on March 26 would leave the talk-show tongues wagging for days to come. But for the rest of the country, this shameful gridlock would be an unprecedented crumbling of our political system.

Maryam is not pulling any punches to give further air to the chaos of unknown proportions around her investigation. Her recent vitriol against NAB questioned its stance to “judge” her statements. Calling the reopening of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case a joke, she has gone to the extent of slamming the bureau as a “political engineering institute.” The ensuing uproar is well-justified because no institute would allow anyone–no matter how many thousands of charged supporters they may hold sway over–to tarnish their image. And Pakistan is not alone in its fight for the repute of its institutions. Not too long ago, an American president was accused of committing treason when he tried to obstruct the investigation into the claimed Russian election interference. In the words of a former CIA Director, “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanours.’ It was nothing short of treasonous.” If this is the international standard, one may wonder where Maryam’s heated statements would land in the devil’s playground!

How difficult it can be to submit records of innocence to the concerned authorities? Surely, her political trajectory would only gain momentum if her name is cleared in the Raiwind land transfer case and Chaudhry sugar mills case. With what moral ground can she incite her vote bank to support her campaign against the “puppet” PM while fighting an asset beyond means case? Yet, defying all reason, the young Noonie leader prefers to cause a storm in a teacup.

It is quite clear that the PML-N leadership has not learned from its long list of mistakes. Only a year after their impractical confrontation that achieved nothing other than challenging the sanctity of the national institution, they are back with old tricks. That too, during the same person’s appearance at the NAB office. How ironic!

Given the party’s predisposition for gathering troops to fight their case, why just stop at testing the security agencies? Why not let go of the country’s judiciary, constitution and any force that dare defy their unopposed privilege? While no prisoner completing their sentences could then be forced to remain inside the four walls but that’s the price of following the “code of the jungle.”

PML-N’s history is replete with examples of attacking the state (supreme court’s mob ambush in 1997). Therefore, there’s no stopping them from threatening the country’s security once again. Here’s to another drama straight out of a “masala” film! *