The big reshuffle

The word on the street is that PM Khan is rolling up his sleeve for yet another experiment with his team. The previous reshuffling had seen the likes of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Dr Hafeez Sheikh get a better swing with key positions. However, this change in command did not produce the results the skipper had hoped for. The last quarter has seen him repeatedly warn his kitchen cabinet to improve the governance game or get ready for the chopping board. And the much-talked-about reshuffle is finally in the offing!

Now, many would find fault with the premier changing portfolios with just over 100 weeks left of his tenure (while the required run-rate jumps higher with every passing week). Given the exceptionally high stakes that accompany appointments at such a senior level, ministership cannot be left to the mercy of constant flux. Of course, a clear policy and vision can only take roots with a consistent team. But those raising a ruckus over Khan’s course correction should be prudent enough to realise that a failing team cannot be allowed to sink the whole ship. It is far better to work with a lean team that enthuses confidence than continuing with a bloated patchwork failing to walk the talk! If it means dropping weak individuals to strengthen the entire then so be it.

Nothing sounds success like success. Syed Fakhar Imam would not have found himself on the butcher’s board had he taken National Food Security seriously. Since he is a big farmer himself, averting the constant rounds of price hikes of edibles (wheat, sugar and pulses) should not have been that hard nut to crack. The same goes for Khusro Bakhtiyar, who should have well learned his lesson after the previous change of his ministry. His alleged gain in the countrywide sugar crisis had led to this reshuffle. Ministers Shehryar Afridi and Zartaj Gul are often hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Their embarrassing faux pauses (wasting Senate vote, Bollywood-style midnight raids of police stations, conspiracy theories regarding smog and even pandemic) are the gifts that keep on creating trouble for their boss.

It is high time that all sitting in Islamabad realise they can’t rely on the NRO mantra to cover up their lack of performance. A large majority is busy indulging in mud-slinging only to get in their captain’s good books. Nevertheless, when it comes to their department’s performance, a deep freeze prevails over the minister’s enclave. PM Khan already has fiery and yes-people in Firdaus Ashiq Awan and Shehbaz Gill. They should be allowed the elbow room to do the job they were hired for. As for the others, a real game-changer would be them eschewing partisan vilification in favour of performance. Keeping the captain’s target at a striking distance should be the main goal for the rest of their term.

After all, their party was voted by Pakistanis interested in a way forward. Any Tom, Dick, or Harry could spend his days in power complaining about the past. *