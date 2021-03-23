Regional peace, development linked to right to self determination to Kashmiris, says Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said that regional peace is linked to the right to self determination of the Kashmiri people and Kashmiris would soon get freedom from the illegal occupation of Indian regime.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar held under the aegis of Ittehad e Islami, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Falah Party here.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the EU DisInfolab has exposed the Indian fake news and the world now understands how Indian media and Indian propaganda machinery has been twisting facts about Kashmir.

He said the ceasefire agreement was reached upon with Indian army to safeguard the Kashmiri population living on both sides of the Line of Control.

He said that Indian agents have been twisting facts to portray Ceasefire Agreement in a negative manner.

He said that recent statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about regional peace and development were also being negatively projected by Indian media.

He said that Pakistan stands committed to the the right of self determination of the Kashmiri people and Kashmiris would be provided support at all platforms till the Kashmiris get right to self determination.

He said Indian occupational forces were committing war crimes in Kashmir and the world must take action and sanction Indian army personnel and regime leaders for committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“On Pakistan Day, the entire Pakistani nation, especially the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, must be congratulated for their steadfastness and continued struggle for completion of the incomplete agenda of partition of the subcontinent,” he said.

He said Kashmir is the incomplete agenda of the 1947 partition.

“We will continue all possible efforts for the independence of Kashmir. On Pakistan Day, we pledge to continue all possible diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris,” he said.

He said Pakistan Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our elders in becoming this country.

“Posters and flags in support of Pakistan at various places emerged today in across the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of Pakistan Day are telling evidence of this,” he said.

“That is why we condemn the Indian atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Occupied Kashmir and we salute the Kashmiris’ struggle for independence,” he said.

Afridi said the ideology of Pakistan was the basis for the establishment of Pakistan, under which the Muslim leadership refused to be dominated by the Hindutva mentality and struggled for the establishment of a separate state.

“The sacrifices of the freedom fighters of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir will not go in vain. We salute the sacrifices of the freedom fighters of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that the people of Occupied Kashmir will soon breathe a sigh of relief and will be given the right of self determination,” he said.

He said the people of Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir are also celebrating Pakistan Day together with their Pakistani brethren.