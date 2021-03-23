NAB Lahore office declared ‘Red Zone’ on March 26

ISLAMABAD: The NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Lahore building and surroundings have been declared ‘Red Zone’ besides deploying police and rangers to protect it from the planned attack of the opposition parties goons during the hearing of two inquiries of Maryam Nawaz on March 26.

Maryam Nawaz has been issued a notice to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on March 26 for proceedings in two inquiries.

Quoting media reports that the workers of opposition parties and some corruption suspects were planning vandalism at NAB Lahore building during the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in connection with her two inquiries in NAB, a NAB spokesman said effective steps were being taken to provide fool proof security to NAB Lahore building.

According to details, the accountability watchdog has written to the interior ministry to deploy rangers on March 26 at NAB’s Lahore office in order to avoid any untoward incident during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz. Yesterday it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally of the party activists to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on March 26. Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has taken the responsibility to make PML-N power show on the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the NAB as successful.