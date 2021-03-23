FIA immigration officer suspended over allegedly harassing woman at Karachi airport

KARACHI: An officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) deputed at the immigration counter at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has been suspended for harassing a girl.

The incident took place when an FIA immigration officer reportedly harassed a young woman arriving from Bahrain to Karachi Monday night, with the security agency’s director for Sindh, Amir Farooqi, taking notice of it Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, the FIA officer suspected of harassment said he had asked the woman for her number to write in the list and asked for mithai as a joke.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the family claimed that the teen girl was harassed at the immigration counter.