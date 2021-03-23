PAKISTAN NAVY CELEBRATES PAKISTAN DAY WITH TRADITIONAL FERVOUR

Islamabad: Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal. This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of Muslims of sub-continent when they determine their destiny in line with vision of our great leaders. The day resonates the demand of a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of Muslims in the sub-continent.

The day dawned with Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland. Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized onboard Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments as per ceremonial norms.

Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of the resilient nation to fight on-going covid-19 epidemics through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has approved awards to Pakistan Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians. The awards include 02 TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, 03 HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military). 04 IMTIAZI SANAD, 16 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 26 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II, 37 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-III. Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 53 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.