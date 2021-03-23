Houthis say Saudi ceasefire plan offers “nothing new”

Yemeni Houthi rebels have expressed dissatisfaction over the ceasefire plan put forward by Saudi Arabia on Monday, stating that it is not enough.

As part of its attempt to improve ties with Biden administration in the US, as well as in response to the recent series of drone and missile attacks on its oil sites causing a massive shakeup in oil prices globally, KSA stepped up with a ceasefire proposal to Yemen’s Houthi rebels after six years of a deadly war that prompted the world’s worst humanitarian crisis leaving 80% of the country’s population dependent on aid and on brink of starvation.

The plan includes a ceasefire and reopening the airport in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. Saudi Foreign Ministry, on Monday, issued a statement, “The initiative aims to end the human suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, and affirms the Kingdom’s support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political resolution.”

However, Reuters claims that the Houthi rebels did not find anything substantial in the ceasefire proposal, as the Saudi kingdom has not announced a complete end to the blockade on the capital city’s airport or the port city of Hodeidah.

Calling opening of the airports and seaports “a humanitarian right”, the Houthis’ chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told Reuters, “we expected that Saudi Arabia would announce an end to the blockade of ports and airports and an initiative to allow in 14 ships that are held by the coalition.”

He added that Saudi Arabia should not use blocking of Yemeni airports and seaports as a pressure tool.

Senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group, Peter Salisbury commented on the situation: “The devil is still in the details. The Saudis, the government and the Huthis all say they support the initiative in concept terms but have quibbled incessantly over timing, sequencing and the details of each aspect.”













