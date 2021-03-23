Pakistan cricket team has no threat from CAA travel ban, says PCB spokesman

According to Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman, Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) travel ban will not affect Pakistan’s tour to South Africa.

The government was aware of the team’s tour as the cricket board had asked for permission from authorities to hold the training camp in Lahore, said the PCB spokesman.

Earlier, the aviation body imposed certain new restrictions adding 12 African countries to a list of travel prohibited destinations which included South Africa, in Category C.

The countries included this category are banned from travelling to Pakistan due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

Reportedly, on 26th March Pakistan team will travel to South Africa through a chartered flight and are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals against Proteas from April 2 to April 16 in Johannesburg and Centurion.

Furthermore, the spokesperson added that the national team would complete a three-day quarantine period in South Africa while practice will be allowed for those players who clear the COVID-19 test upon arrival.

After the completion of the white-ball series in South Africa, the team will go to Zimbabwe through a commercial flight where they will play three T20Is and two Tests. The team will head back home on May 12 through a chartered flight.