Anoushay Abbasi stars in musical short ‘Bewafa’

Proving her mettle in acting, singing, hosting and modelling the stunner Anoushay Abbasi will now be seen playing the leading lady in the musical short film ‘Bewafa’ which released on YouTube on Monday.

Anoushay Abbasi, alongside Wasil Tanweer and Ahmed Randhawa, takes us on a roller coaster of emotions in this Romantic Musical Short, for which the song has been sung by Nabeel Shaukat Ali, under the direction of Fahad Nur.

“This story was so heart-breaking, that when it was narrated to me, I was immediate intrigued to play a part in it,” said Anoushay Abbasi. “As an actor, I love the margins and avenues we get with the advent of digital platforms, that with television we don’t get.”

Anoushay Abbasi has been starring in back-to-back critically acclaimed drama serials, and currently you can see her in ‘Prem Gali’ every Monday and Raqse-Bismil every Friday.

Anoushay Abbasi has proven herself as one of the rising talent of the entertainment industry by her selection of unique roles garnering her rave reviews, dabbling in different genres and interesting characters. She has starred in some critically acclaimed dramas, including Pyaray Afzal and Meray Pass Tum Ho, and a recently released short film “Dancing Doll” on See Prime.