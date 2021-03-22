Captain (r) Usman Younis takes charge as commissioner Lahore

Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, Grade 20 PAS Officer, has assumed the charge of Commissioner Lahore Division, today as 59th Commissioner of Lahore Division in line after establishment of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that, He has served as DCO Lahore, DG Punjab Food Authority and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab.

He said after assuming charge, that Cleanliness and Price Checking were the huge challenges to be coped with.

A focused mechanism would be devised to tackle issued including encroachment. He said that he would focus on service delivery, beautification of Lahore, completion of development schemes and public health matters.

He directed to convey meetings tomorrow for complete briefing of the situation of issues on 23rd March, 2021.He said concrete situation analysis would go a long way to walk towards the solution of issues.