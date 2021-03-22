World Water Day seminar held at UO

A seminar on World Water Day was organized by the Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture of the University of Okara. The speakers discussed various issues of water pollution and wastage and recommended viable solutions to conserve water resources.

The UO Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, while addressing to opening session of the seminar, told that we were adversely depleting and polluting the water resources and this might cause catastrophic impact on the environment and agriculture.

The gusts speakers including Dr Muhammad Younas Zahid, District Officer of Environment Protection Department Okara, and Manzoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Farm Management Renala Khurd, discussed certain ecological problems being causes by water pollution in the region.

They recommended that in order to boost up the agricultural economy and advert the climate change, more water reservoirs needed to be built and water pollution to be controlled.

The patron of the event, Dr Muhammad Wajid, and the Chief Organizer, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Sarwar, encouraged the students to raise awareness in the community about water protection.

At the end of the seminar, an awareness walk was also held and the students presented posters demonstrating different messages and slogans regarding water safety.