Foreign envoys greet Pakistanis on national day

The foreign diplomats based in Islamabad have greeted Pakistani government and people on the occasion of Pakistan Day and said they would continue working for better bilateral relations.

In a message, Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw congratulated Pakistanis on Pakistan Day and said since its independence, Pakistan had made great strides in building its democracy and economic development and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout.

“We [Australia] will continue to stand with Pakistan as it strives to achieve its aspirations for economic security and long-term prosperity.”

The envoy said the two nations had much in common.

“Our common love of cricket and Commonwealth ties continue to colour and underpin our warm and longstanding bilateral relations.”

He said he looked forward to the strengthening of the two nations’ cooperation on defence, trade, education and development, including assistance to support Pakistan’s response to COVID-19.

“As friends, we are there for each other in the tough times as well as the good,” he said.

Dr Geoffrey Shaw also congratulated the Pakistani diaspora in Australia and said he saluted the contribution of that vibrant community to a strong, prosperous and inclusive multicultural Australia.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori said the meritorious sacrifices rendered by the resilient people of Pakistan over the decades towards achieving the goal of a peaceful and developed Pakistan were highly commendable.

“March 23rd is a landmark day in the history of Pakistan and holds a very significant importance for its people. On this important occasion on behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to the leadership and the people of Pakistan and offer our best wishes for their prosperity and well-being,” he said in a message.

The ambassador said Japan attached great importance to its ties with Pakistan and the relations between the two countries have witnessed steady progress in diverse fields over the decades and Japan remains committed to further strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

Matsuda said he would continue working for stronger Japan-Pakistan relations.

“On the momentous occasion of Pakistan Day, let’s renew our resolute commitment to stay together and work together towards our shared goal of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Pakistan,” he said.













