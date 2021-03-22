NCOC restricts business activities five days a week, close at 8pm

KARACHI: National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) – Pakistan’s main body dealing with the pandemic – has decided to increase restrictions on activities contributing to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in most parts of the country.

Under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the NCOC meeting was held on Monday and was attended by the chief secretaries of all provinces via video link.

In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in covid positivity. The provincial & ICT administration were also directed to tighten implementation of sop’s and crackdown on violations which are taking place. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 22, 2021

Expressing grave concern over the worsening situation of coronavirus in Pakistan, NCOC has ordered the capital and provincial administrations to tighten covid restrictions and ensure adherence to health protocols to contain the disease spread. It has also directed administrators and law enforcement agencies to carry out a crackdown wherever the SOPs are being violated.

Use of face mask would be mandatory.

All non-essential commercial activities will remain closed two days a week, and would only be allowed till 8pm when open.

Mobility in hotspots, other than in case of emergency, will not be allowed.

Strict adherence to covid SOPs at tourist spots in KPK, GB and AJK.

All sports activities to remain suspended.

50% attendance in all public and private offices.

Complete ban on indoor weddings, events and dining. Outdoor gatherings and dining to end by 10pm.

Cinemas and shrines to stay closed.

70% passengers allowed on trains.

Parks will stay closed, however jogging, biking tracks will be open with mandatory face masks.

Reduced attendance at courts.

The latest restrictions are to be implemented immediately and will remain in effect till April 11, 2021. However, NCOC will hold another meeting on April 7, 2021 to access the situation, before the new restrictions are eased.