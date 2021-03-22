PFCC announced new central cabinet and provincial cabinets including Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Federal Council of Columnists (PFCC), the only representative body of columnists in the country, has announced its central cabinet and provincial cabinets including Gilgit-Biltistan from all over Pakistan in consultation with the Supreme Council.

According to details Ehtesham Jamil Shami has elected as new President of Pakistan Federal Council of Columnists while Muzammil Ferozi Secretary General, Nazia Ali Information Secretary, Shakeela Sheikh Finance Secretary, Zahid Hussain Joint Secretary and Achar Khaskheli as Deputy Secretary have been elected along with four Vice Presidents including Arshad Quershi, Airf Khattak, Musrat Allah Jan and Zeeshan Ansari. Former General Secretary Mansoor Mani said that all decisions of the Pakistan Federal Council Of Columnists are taken with the approval of the members of the Supreme Council. While members of the Supreme Council. Dr. Prof- Raees Samdani, Yaqoob Ghaznavi and others hoping that all the Central and provincial officials will perform their services for the welfare and promotion of the columnists in good faith.

Newly elected President Ehtesham Jamil Shami and Secretary Muzammil Ferozi said that the newly elected cabinet is committed to work for the promotion of columnists and their rights across the country. General Secretary Muzammil Ferozi further said that PFCC is committed to provide training and brainstorming sessions and for this purpose training sessions, Seminars, workshops and conferences will be held across the nation for young Columunists, writers and journalists especially the new ones.