Captain (r) Usman Younis takes charge as commissioner Lahore

Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis has been appointed as commissioner Lahore by the government.

The newly appointed commissioner took it to Twitter to make the announcement of his new responsibility as commissioner Lahore.

Posted as Commissioner Lahore — Muhammad Usman Younis (@CaptainUsman) March 19, 2021

Capt (r) Muhammad Usman has been posted as commissioner Lahore in place of Zulfiqar Ghuman, who has been transferred and posted as commissioner Gujranwala.

On the other hand Dr Farah Masood, Commissioner Sargodha, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as secretary Special Education Department.

Naila Baqir, Deputy Commissioner, Sargodha has been given additional charge of the post of Commissioner Sargodha.