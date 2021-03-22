Punjab may enforce 2-week strict lockdown: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Punjab government may enforce a strict two-week lockdown in the province to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar confirmed that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic has started in the country, attributing the rising number of cases to the United Kingdom strain of the novel virus.

“The provincial and ICT administration were also directed to tighten implementation of SOPs and crackdown on violations which are taking place,” the minister said in a tweet after a meeting of the forum.

While talking to the media she said, proposal for a complete ban on wedding halls and sports for two weeks is under consideration,”.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had dismissed rumours that the country was heading towards a “complete lockdown”.