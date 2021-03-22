Volcano in Iceland awakens for the first time in 800 years

A volcano near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik has awakened for the first time in over 800 years.

The volcano, named Fagradalsfjall, was being expected to erupt, therefore it did not cause any damage. Instead, a huge number of Icelanders was present to witness the incredible blow up.

Several videos of tourists casually hopping from one hill to another as the enraged mountain belched lava.

