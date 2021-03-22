Trump plans social media comeback with his own platform

Former United States President Donald Trump will soon return to social media “with his own platform”, said Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Jason claimed that the former president would be launching a social platform that will “completely redefine the game”.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Jason told Fox News, adding that, “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly president Trump does.”

Miller said, he was unable to provide further details at this point, but he did reveal that Trump has been having “high-powered meetings” at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture.

He added, “This new platform is going to be big”, predicting that former American president will draw “tens of millions of people”.

Earlier in January, the former president was permanently banned by Twitter and suspended from other major platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, following the 6 January attack on the Capitol hill, where hundreds of his supporters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden’s victory in last year’s presidential election.

It was said that Trump used the social platforms to incite the violence.

For more than ten weeks now, Americans have lived without regular updates from their former president Trump, who used to express his thoughts almost daily, using Twitter. Mr. Trump used social platform as a way, for more than 10 years, to bypass the traditional media and spoke directly to voters.

Now it is claimed, from his club at Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach, Trump is planning to return to social media by launching his own platform.