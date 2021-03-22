Production of commercial vehicles up by 20.01% in last seven months

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 20.01 percent increase during the seven months of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 10,417 LCVs were manufactured during July-January (2020-21) as compared to the production of 8,680 units during July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 20.01 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 8.61 percent as it surge from 81,256 units last year to 74,817 units during 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 15.59 percent by going up from the output of 1255,513 units last year to 1451,305 units during current year.

However, the production of trucks decreased from 2,084 units last year to 1,738 units, showing decline of 16.60 percent while the production of Buses also declined by 8.79 percent, by going down from 364 units to 332 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose by 86.95 percent, from 866 units in January 2020 to 1,619 units in January 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 27.38 percent by going up from 11,861 units in January 2020 to 15,108 in January 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 4.38 percent from the output of 195,762 units to 204,342 units.

The production of buses also witnessed increase of 34.21 percent from the output of 38 units to 51 units in January 2021 whereas the production of trucks however declined by 46.29 percent from 337 units to 181 units.

Smartphones:

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar expressed the hope that smart phones manufacturing sector would prove to be even bigger from automobile industry in Pakistan and in next 10 years, its export revenues might be equal to country’s textile sector.

Hammad Azhar said that effective and well-conceived industrial policies of the PTI government were now resulting into industrial revolution and robust economic growth.

He mentioned that when PTI came into government in 2018, around 70 to 80 per cent of smart phones sold in the local markets were smuggled lot. Curbing mobile phones’ smuggling was a herculean task, he continued, the government studied anti-smuggling strategies of other countries, and introduced DIRBS (Mobile Devices Identification, Registration and Blocking System) under which no mobile phone could be activated in Pakistan without clearing/paying all relevant duties and taxes.

“We have also removed all the reservations and apprehensions of the traders and all other stakeholders in this regard and due to effective policies of the government, there is no smuggled phone in the local markets and the government is collecting 60 to 70 billion rupees duty/tax from mobile phones. These measures also created ample space in the local market for the local manufacturers of smart phones,” he maintained.

Federal Minister added that government had also introduced Mobile Phones Manufacturing Policy-2020 and now five major players of this sector were setting up their manufacturing units in Pakistan.

“This is our landmark journey and now we are moving from local market towards export of smart phones,” he said and cited that Vietnam’s annual export revenues from mobile phones export stood at US $ 45 billion, which forms 25 per cent of its GDP.

Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan’s witnessed eight per cent growth in large scale manufacturing sector during July 2020-January 2021 and it could become possible due to viable industrial policies of the government.

He mentioned that PTI government had also introduced Electric Vehicle Policy 2020; gave biggest relief package for construction sector and also reduced/abolished duty on a number of industrial raw materials.

Unlike the previous government’s false economic growth through containing dollar rate at Rs 100, he said, the present government was ensuring real economic growth by increasing the agricultural and industrial productions.

The government was also facilitating the small industrialists and in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and other banks, government was going to announce such a package in a month that would bring industrial revolution in the country. He said that upcoming federal budget would entail reforms in various industrial sectors including automobile industry. Hammad Azhar said that industrial expansion in Pakistan was also bringing jobs to hundreds of thousands of individuals thus improving living standard of many poor families.