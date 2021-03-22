OGRA warns of stern action against LPG sector profiteers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has warned of stern action against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, terming the act “an offence.” OGRA spokesman in a press statement advised the LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering “total weight of filled cylinder minus the weight of empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder.” He said the LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public. He said the authority had directed all the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install “accurate weighing scales for correct measurement,” besides ensuring that LPG cylinders carried markings that should be clearly readable by a common eye.













