PML-N sticks to its stance over opp leader in Senate

Maryam Nawaz Sunday said that the leader of the opposition in Senate would be from the PML-N and that this was a ‘principled decision’ which had already been agreed upon by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, with no room for any change to this decision.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam said all member parties of the PDM had agreed that they would vote for PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani for the Senate chairman’s election and JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the deputy chairman, while the opposition leader would be from the PML-N. “Because this principled decision has already been taken, […] there is no room for change in this after the victory or loss of anyone,” she said, referring to Gilani’s loss in the Senate chairman election.

She said if anyone is under the impression that any flexibility could be created in the decision then “they can be convinced too that a principled decision has already been taken so there is no need to reopen it”. She added that the PDM had not decided that the decision regarding the opposition leader would be subject to change if the other opposition candidates lose the election for the other Senate posts. “A principled decision has been taken and I hope that according to the principle, all parties will stand by this decision,” she said, adding that PDM chief Fazlur Rehman is also in agreement with her stance along with other parties of the opposition alliance.

Maryam’s remarks came days after PPP formally lodged its protest with the PML-N leadership at the highest level over the latter’s decision to nominate Azam Nazeer Tarar for the office of opposition leader in the Senate.

When asked whether differences have reportedly emerged between PPP and the rest of the alliance over many issues, including the matter of appointing Yousaf Raza Gilani as the leader of the opposition in the Senate, Fazlur Rehman shot down the notion that there is a rift. “PDM is not only united, through mutual consultations we have matters under control. We all have to move ahead forward. The nine parties that have a particular ideology will request the PPP to respect their viewpoint,” he said, adding that the alliance will wait for the outcome of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting – set to take place in the first week of April – and is also willing to review their recommendations so that the alliance can move forward effectively.

Maryam was also asked to comment on whether the government has begun to ‘take advantage’ of perceived lack of unity or ‘incoordination’ within the PDM. To this, the PML-N vice president responded by saying, “We are striving to keep all parties united. But [in any case] Imran Khan’s future is not linked with the PDM. His future and that of his government hinges on his own performance.” She said that whatever the inner workings of the PDM, Imran Khan will have to answer for the “incompetence, ineptitude that has swallowed the country whole” and not the opposition alliance.

The PML-N vice president said that the talks are underway between PPP and PML-N over the NA-249 election in which PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail is a contender. “We will let you know when a decision is reached,” she said.

Answering a question, Maryam said the PML-N and JUI-F had both successfully held rallies and protests with considerable numbers in the past and therefore they didn’t need anyone else, however, “it would be better if the entire opposition is united on the demands of the people […] and should do their representation together.”

In his remarks, Fazl said the PPP is a ‘big party’ and an important component of the PDM so they would continue to engage with it to resolve any disagreements or grievances the party might have. However, he said nine members of the PDM had agreed upon resigning from the assemblies and called upon the PPP to respect their opinion. He said the PDM would await the decision of the PPP’s central executive committee and would be ready to deliberate on the party’s arguments. “We will fix our matters with them in a very cordial and positive environment so that PDM not only remains united but effective as well, and we will move forward in an effective manner.”

He announced that ‘hundreds of thousands’ of PDM workers will accompany Maryam during her appearance before NAB on March 26, while members of the PDM leadership will also be ‘standing right beside her’.