PDM a story of the past; no more a concern for government: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday declared Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a story of the past and said the alliance is actually led by politically immature and juvenile leaders.

“PDM leaders were fighting for their personal interests rather than for the people,” he told a press conference here. The minister said that the opposition’s movement has failed miserably as it could not impress the people. “Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was pursuing disastrous egoistic and stubborn politics. Her childish policies had ruined the PML-N,” he added.

Shibli said parties in the PDM are at loggerheads with each other and are serving their own interests. “They are not following the interest of the people and are pursuing only self-centered politics,” he added.

The minister said the corrupt mafia considers itself above the law. Completion of public welfare and development projects during the remaining tenure was the priority of the government, he added.

Shibli Faraz urged the opposition, specifically Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazlur Rehman to not misguide the people about coronavirus and its vaccination.

Commenting on PDM’s press briefing, he said the government is not worried about their plans but they should do something positive that can help the masses during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the government was taking optimum measures to control the inflation and is trying to expand the targeted subsidy to facilitate masses, adding that the difficult phase of economic hardship has already passed.

Shibli said the government will continue working for the welfare and betterment of the people. Health cards will be distributed among the deserving people of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the universal healthcare programme, he said. The government had already delivered 1,000 houses and 500 flats among the deserving, he said, adding that the government aims at decreasing prices and food inflation by giving targeted subsidies.

The minister said coronavirus has hit the highest number of victims in the last eight months. The availability of vaccines in the current wave of Covid-19 was encouraging, he observed. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady had contracted coronavirus, and we all pray for the good health of the first couple,” he said.

Senator Shibli Faraz urged the nation to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to fight the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which seems to be more dangerous. It is not correct to say that the prime minister contracted the virus after getting the jab of anti-Covid vaccine, he stressed. Rejecting the rumours about the effectiveness of vaccine, he said the people should get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus. Shibli said opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh is being punished for exposing corruption of the kingdom of darkness, Sindh. In a statement, he said the lobby clamoring for upholding of democracy and freedom of expression wanted to silence the dissenting voice of Sindh opposition leader.

The entire Sindh government and its machinery is trying to harm PTI’s tiger Haleem Adil Sheikh, who as the soldier of Imran Khan would continue the fight against corruption and injustice with full might. “Today, Sindh’s infrastructure was in ruins, while educational institutions have been turned into cattle ranches. Haleem Adil Sheikh would continue raising the voice of the people of Sindh,” he added.